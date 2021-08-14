Wigan woman found out she was pregnant after heavy tackle in rugby match

Beth with partner Matthew

Mum-to-be Beth Cox, 22, played for Warrington Wolves’ women’s rugby league team against arch rivals Wigan while four weeks pregnant – unbeknown to her.

She took a test after the match and immediately started to worry about the health of the baby due to the concussion she’d suffered as a result of a heavy collision during the game.

But a scan revealed everything was fine and Beth is now expecting her first child with partner of five years Matthew Hopwood, 35.

Beth, a 5ft 6ins centre, said: "It was a bit worrying at first to know I was pregnant during the match. I rang the doctor and they said everything was fine.

"You can’t do a scan until you’re six weeks in, so I had to wait two more weeks until I could confirm everything.

"I was panicking a bit because I’d done a game with full contact for 80 minutes.

"I rang my doctors and they reassured me that I’ll be fine and they’ll get me in for a scan which I went for and everything was ok thankfully.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind. I felt quite good, I felt completely fine during the match. I had no indication that I was pregnant.

"I was happy and keeping positive, but I was worried as well just in case something happened because of the match."

As soon as she knew everything was okay, Beth said she started to joke with her teammates, telling her coach there were "actually 14 players on the pitch against Wigan".

When she found out she was pregnant she said she was overjoyed, but she is already planning her return to the sport that she loves.

A life-long Warrington fan, Beth said she is determined to make the match-day squad in time for the 2022 season which starts in March – just three months after she is due to give birth.

Beth, who works as a salesperson, said she hopes to inspire other girls to believe that getting pregnant shouldn’t come at the cost of living your dreams.

She started playing rugby in primary school and eventually had to play on the boys' team as a teenager as there wasn’t a girls' team.

She said she hopes more girls are encouraged to join the sport which was seen as a "man’s game" but she is now "for everyone".

"I’ve been training still and joining in with the cardio and working with the ball," she said.

"The season starts in March or April so there’s time for me build everything back so up. My goal is to get back on the field.

"This has been a bit of a dream come true, I’ve watched this team for such a long time. It’s so nice to wear the shirt and represent my home town.

"Not many women have been able to do this so it feels incredible. I want people to know not to give up. Just because you’re a girl and you get pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t follow your dreams."