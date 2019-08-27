Wigan woman is gold star queen of slimming

A Wigan weight-loss expert is celebrating after being recognised for the exceptional work she does to support people in Wigan to achieve their dream size.

Michelle Talbot was one of around 150 high-achieving team developers from across the UK and Ireland invited to a Slimming World Thank You Day at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire: a particularly special occasion as the organisation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Slimming consultant for the Whelley Wigan groups, Michelle was recognised for her “gold standard support” by not only running her own groups but also for doing an outstanding job of supporting other consultants in the borough.

As part of the da, Michelle, who became a consultant after graduating from the Slimming World Academy in 2001, was invited to share her tips on delivering a first-class weight-management service. They were also treated to a healthy banquet at the company restaurant.

Michelle said: “It was a real honour to be invited to the special day and in Slimming World’s golden birthday year it feels extra-special!

“The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers was an experience I’ll never forget.

"I left Derbyshire brimming with ideas and raring to get home, and there’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in Wigan, including the members who attend my Slimming World groups each week, get the very best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

“It’s great to be able to tell people in Wigan that they have some of the best Slimming World groups in the UK and Ireland on their doorstep.

“Being recognised isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the 4,500 members and consultants in the Wigan South groups. They’re the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.”