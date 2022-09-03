Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buddy, a male Alexandrine parakeet, has been missing from the Golborne area since August 17 and owner, Lynne Curson, is desperate for his safe return home.

He has been described as mostly green in colour with a pale blue, black and pink stripe around his neck and is very friendly in nature.

Have you seen Buddy?

Lynne said: “He is a very well loved famliy member.

"All our community have pulled together to help and we are offering a £500 reward for the safe return of Buddy.

"Any information would be gratefully appreciated. Please, help us get him home.”

If you know Buddy’s whereabouts, please do not try to touch him. You can contact Lynne on: 07725505385.

Buddy has been missing from the Golborne area since August 17, 2022.

RSPCA advice is to take the animal to your nearest vetinary service or call 0300 123 4999 for assistance.