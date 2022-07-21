Marisa Hensey began studying her a BSc Honours degree in geography at the University of St Andrews in 2018.

She has endured many obstacles during her studies such as the pandemic and leaving her mum who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Marisa not only achieved a first class degree, she was also awarded the George Cumming Memorial Prize for the best dissertation among the geography graduates.

Mum Jean Marisa, centre & Dad in Gardens of Geography Department after receiving her prize

Proud mum Jean Hensey-Reynard said: “They only revealed who achieved what on the day.

"When the senior teaching lecturer Matt Sothern was saying it was a “phenomenal project worthy of possible publication about the Florida Panthers I was one very shocked but very proud Mum!

“I then realised that alongside her exam modules she must be on for a first class degree. A Wigan lass achieving a higher class of degree in geography than the future King of England. Well I never.”