Wigan woman opens up her home to lonely dogs

While most of us will be spending Christmas Day opening presents and enjoying time with loved ones, Margaret Millar will be opening up her home for lonely pooches.

Margaret, from Ashton, is a carer through Dogs Trust Merseyside’s Home From Home scheme which finds foster homes for dogs that need a little extra TLC and time out from the hustle and bustle of the rehoming centre, such as young puppies, older dogs and those who have previously lived in a home all their life.

For the 16th year on the trot, Margaret will spend December 25 making sure her latest foster dog - 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Jack - has the best time possible.

She said: “When an older dog comes in I’m told the team now go ‘It’s a Margaret dog’, which is lovely.

“I tend to foster the older dogs who are sometimes poorly or may not even have long to live, so with the help of Dogs Trust I give them the best life possible.

“As long as older dogs have a good meal and they’ve got somewhere warm and quiet to have a snooze in, that’s often all they want, as well as lots of love and nice, gentle walks. Looking after them is a dream come true.

“Jack is a lovely boy but he doesn’t like to be left alone and unfortunately, due to a change in family circumstances, he was going to be home alone so he came to Dogs Trust and he came straight to me.”

Margaret has fostered an incredible 69 dogs. She often cares for older dogs, although she has also looked after a mum and her four puppies, and last year she fostered Dogs Trust’s oldest ever dog to come into their care, 20-year-old West Highland Terrier, Snowy.

For anyone who wants a four-legged friend in their life but can’t commit to having a dog long-term, fostering could be the ideal solution

Margaret added: “Helping so many dogs is tremendously rewarding; you’re giving the dog a chance to live in a home environment which they are used to, rather than being in kennels.

“I would encourage anyone who wants a dog in their life but for whatever reason can’t commit to a dog for life, please foster. It’s wonderful.”

To join the team visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/adogisforlife to find out more about how you can help.