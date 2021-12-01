Wigan woman selling NHS keyrings to raise money for cordless phones in the intensive care unit

Leanne Haydock is raising money for the ICU after her mum was admitted

Leanne Haydock, 40, is designing and selling NHS keyrings in the hope it will eventually allow patients to communicate with the outside world if they aren’t fortunate to have the latest technology.

Her mum, Patricia Walsh, who has been a foster carer for 15 years, was admitted to the ICU in September, and has rallied twice after almost dying.

She and her daughter can communicate using video platforms but Leanne is aware that other patients don’t have cordless phones and are therefore deprived of contact with relatives and friends.

Pat Walsh and her husband Dave

Mrs Haydock said: “Both my parents got Covid, but mum got it worse. They had three children living with them at the time but she didn’t ask for respite, she just carried on.

“She turned 62 on September 16, but the morning after she was so bad my dad had to take her to A&E.

“They kept her in overnight, and a few days later they rang us to say she was on life support, and she still is now.

“During this time we received two end-of-life calls because they didn’t think she would make it. We went up to the hospital to be there. The first time her heart had stopped so they had to restart it, but she pulled through.

“The other time they were cleaning the tracheostomy, which goes down her throat directly to her lungs to bring her out of sedation slowly, but she coughed when they were doing it, so it became dislodged and carbon dioxide went into her bloodstream. She came through that as well.

“Unfortunately she has a growth in her throat and they found she had cancer there. So when she does hopefully come out of this they will have to start radiotherapy.

“At the moment she is awake but she can’t speak, she is still on life support, has irreparable damage to her lungs, and there are good days and bad days. The doctors have said she is still critically ill and it can go either way.”

Mrs Haydock says she’s in a fortunate position where she can use video platforms like Skype or FaceTime, to allow her mum to hear her voice, but is concerned that others aren’t so lucky.

“The phones aren’t cordless so if people can’t get up to use them, messages are just being relayed and they haven’t actually heard from their loved ones, which is pretty sad. There are plenty of logistics involved to change it, we have to go through the relevant departments.

“This gives us something to do as a family and helps other patients in a similar position to us. I’ve not seen my mum for weeks, because with Covid, the slightest infection could finish people off. A simple cold could kill people in ICU because they’re that weak.”

Mrs Haydock decided it was important to choose the Protect the NHS design for the keyrings.

They are currently for sale at £2.50 each and have delivery on postage for any orders of two or more.

“We wanted to do something to protect our NHS because of what it is going through, with the possible selling off and the privatisation. So we are selling them to get what we need to get the cordless phones in place. I can’t fault the staff, NHS Wigan is fantastic.

“After doing all this they might turn round and say it’s not logistically possible, so then the money would go towards whatever else they need. I don’t make anything from this. I have a functional tremor, and I don’t work, so this is a way of giving back.”

Mrs Haydock says they have received plenty of support due to the good work her mum has done over the years.

“My mum’s house has always been full of kids because she has fostered. When she first went in I took over dealing with the social workers and the council to help get the kids moved because they couldn’t stay.

“It has been quite unsettling for them, but we couldn’t leave them at home with my dad because his wife’s in intensive care. We have still kept in touch regularly.”

This is not the first time Mrs Haydock has raised money for the NHS, having raised cash last year through her drawings.

To buy a keyring, contact Leanne Haydock on Facebook.