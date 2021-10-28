Wigan woman sets up cancer support group to offer a 'helping hand' to people in the local area

The Kay Cancer Care sessions will start at the Beech Hill Book-Cycle on November 4 between 10.30am and noon.

Kay Seddon, 55, attended a lot of support groups after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015, but because of Covid-19 they were stopped due to social distancing, which has prompted her to take action.

She said: “They were really important to me because sometimes family and friends can distance themselves, some people even thought they could catch it from you. A lot of them are living alone and need that helping hand.

Kay Seddon has set up a cancer support group

“It doesn’t look like meetings will be starting up anytime soon so I decided to set up my own. I know a lot of local people in the area are in need of help and support. There are quite a lot of people with cancer who have been unable to see anyone.

“I want to create awareness about this because it is close to my heart. I am expecting quite a good response to it.”

The meetings will be weekly, with bookings required to secure a space because of Covid.

The group will meet at the Beech Hill Book-Cycle

This is not the first time Miss Seddon has taken action to support others, having done a breast cancer calendar a few years ago.

“I’ve done a lot. I know people have cancer scares, I’m currently going through one myself, so I want to create awareness and help others, as well as fund-raising at the same time.

“It is something I am quite passionate about. A lot of people know me in the Springfield area because of all the things I’ve done. It is just a case of setting up the meetings now and getting a great response.”