Wigan woman speaks about transitioning in film for Transgender Awareness Week
A Wigan resident has spoken about transitioning from male to female in a film to mark Transgender Awareness Week.
Penelope Carpenter talks about coming out as transgender on New Year's Day 2021 and changing her name in February.
She also spoke about telling her mother "everything I have been too scared to say for 25 years".
"I was giddy with excitement and kind of scared at the same time," she said.
Penelope, who describes herself as a "musician, skateboard, new-age hippie", appeared in the film made by Wigan-based Northern Heart Films for Transgender Awareness Week, which started on Monday.
She was previously one of four contributors to a film entitled The Road To Happiness for Wigan Arts Festival, but the new film focuses on just Penny as she candidly shares her transition story.
