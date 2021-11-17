Wigan woman speaks about transitioning in film for Transgender Awareness Week

The film has been released to mark Transgender Awareness Week

Penelope Carpenter talks about coming out as transgender on New Year's Day 2021 and changing her name in February.

She also spoke about telling her mother "everything I have been too scared to say for 25 years".

"I was giddy with excitement and kind of scared at the same time," she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penelope, who describes herself as a "musician, skateboard, new-age hippie", appeared in the film made by Wigan-based Northern Heart Films for Transgender Awareness Week, which started on Monday.

She was previously one of four contributors to a film entitled The Road To Happiness for Wigan Arts Festival, but the new film focuses on just Penny as she candidly shares her transition story.