Wigan writer to support dementia charity with charity reading event

A Wigan writer is looking for community groups to share his nostalgic tales of local life as he bids to support a leading dementia charity.

Ted Dakin, from Gidlow, has spent the last few years giving readings from his three books of short stories to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 88-year-old has visited dementia cafes and other community organisations and has so far raised more than £1,000 for the charity, which he started helping after his wife Barbara was diagnosed with vascular dementia.

However, his readings have been in short supply recently so Mr Dakin is appealing to grass-roots groups across the borough to help him support the Alzheimer’s Society by listening to his yarns from his two most recent books, Tales From A Dead-End Paradise and More Tales From A Dead-End Paradise.

Mr Dakin, who lives on Gidlow Lane, said: “I’ve built up around 35 or so short stories, about how my parents met and brought us up in different circumstances and about my work at the water board, which I’ve made as amusing as possible.

“They’re all based on my upbringing, the people I’ve met and incidents I have encountered.

“I decided to donate all my proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Society and started doing readings from the books.

“Usually I read three or four stories, which takes around 40 minutes.

“Sometimes I can talk for a bit longer if people are really interested.

“They seem to go down very well; people seem to appreciate them and I’ve had good responses.”

Barbara died aged 80 in 2017 just two days after the couple had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Mr Dakin is also part of Age UK who have organised a number of his events, which are usually part of longer meetings community organisations are holding.

The most recent volumes he currently reads from followed the success of his first book Not Far From Wigan Pier, the title coming from the fact he spent his childhood in a house on Miry Lane, which is renamed Mayflower Road in some of his stories.

Anyone interested in booking Mr Dakin to speak at a group can get in touch by ringing 01942 298193 or emailing teddakin139@btinternet.com