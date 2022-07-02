Wigan youngster takes on 5k challenge for hospital that helped her walk at last

Three-year-old Skye McSorely, from Orrell, vowed to complete a 5k walk with her granddad Cliff to help give back to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where she underwent major surgery to reconstruct her hip socket.

When Skye was 15 months old, she was diagnosed with developmental hip dysplasia (DDH) – a condition where the ball and socket joint of the hip does not properly form in babies and young children.

Skye’s mum Emma Walsh said: “Skye was delayed when it came to crawling and walking so we took her to see a consultant and a surgeon were they diagnosed with DDH.

Three-year-old Skye McSorley, from Orrell. is walking 5K for Alder Hey children's hospital, with her grandad Cliff - Skye was treated at Alder Hey for developmental hip dysplasia when she was 15-months-old. from left, Mum Emma Walsh, dad Mike McSorely, sister Daisy, two, Skye McSorley, three, and grandad Cliff McSorley.

“She basically had no hip socket which caused one leg to be shorter than the other. They had to create a hip socket for her. They were incredible.”

Skye was in a body cast from her chest to her feet for almost 12 weeks after her surgery.

It was during this difficult period she made the pact with her granddad to help her recover.

Three-year-old Skye McSorley, left with her grandad Cliff

Emma said: “Because of the cast, it was difficult to manoeuvre her as she also had a wooden stick between her knees.

"Skye was very restricted to what she could do. She was unable to walk or go outside and she couldn’t go to nursery.

"She could only sit and play with her toys.

"She told Cliff that she wanted to go on a walk to raise money for Alder Hey and it helped motivate her.”

Skye and her granddad along with family and friends will be doing the walk on July 23 around Kitt Green and Pemberton.

The pair will have a donation bucket on the walk and anyone who sees them is urged to give them a beep or cheer as encouragement.

Emma added: “What Skye is doing is brilliant, she’s always said she wanted to do something to help the young children in hospital.

"Various family members will be meeting them at different points. Depending on who has her little sister Daisy, I’ll be joining in too.

"She’s been given a charity pack by Alder Hey which she’s loved giving out the stickers she got in nursery.”