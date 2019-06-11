Wigan youngsters have their say on the future of local mental health services

Young people from across the borough have been having their say about the future of local mental health support services.

The Mental Health and Me event, organised by Wigan and Leigh Youth Cabinet, gave young people the opportunity to put their views to a panel of professionals.

Members of the panel with young people from Wigan and Leigh Youth Cabinet at the event

Panel member Dr Jayne Davies chairs Future in Mind, a group made up of representatives from health services, schools, Wigan Council and voluntary sector agencies that support young people’s mental health.

She said: “It was amazing to see so many young people there and interesting to listen to their opinions. We are committed to taking on board the results of the consultation as we make decisions about young people’s mental health support services in the future.”

Youth cabinet member William, 14, from Orrell, is UK Youth Parliament member for Wigan and Leigh. He spoke in the House of Commons about the importance of engaging young people in the development of mental health services and also sat on the panel at the event with fellow cabinet member Daniel, 15, from Astley.

William said: “The youth cabinet helped to run a UK Youth Parliament national ballot last year called Make Your Mark, which over 17,000 young people from Wigan borough responded to.

The survey told us that the issue young people most wanted to see improved locally was mental health support. So we knew we wanted to do something about it.

“I’ve been impressed to see how many young people have come along today; it shows how passionate local young people are about being involved.”

Youngsters took part in workshops on coping with exam stress run by Wigan Athletic Community Trust, positive mental health and wellbeing, delivered by State of Mind Sport and resilience training, run by the Willow Project.