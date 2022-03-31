Children at Newton Westpark Primary in Leigh, took part in a mile run around their playground to fundraise for the Christie Hospital.

The whole school took part in the task, using sponsorship forms to raise their money and even received a special visit from Christie Bear.

The school decided to host this event to support Michael O’ Dwyer, who is the son of their site manager and one of their year one teaching assistants.

Staff and pupils at Newton Westpark primary school, Leigh, take part in a fund raising run, completing a mile around the school playground, to show support for former pupil Michael O'Dwyer, who has survived Cancer and is preparing to take part in the London Marathon, raising funds for The Christie, where he was treated.

Michael is running the London Marathon for the hospital after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018.

He is currently in his fourth year of remission.

This is the third fundraiser Michael is partaking in for the Christie- previously completing a skydive and the Manchester Half Marathon.

Michael said: “This is my way of giving back to the Christie, as without them I wouldn’t be here, they saved my life.

"I’m really looking forward it. I’ve been going out with a friend as much as I can to try and get my miles in.

"I want to thank the school for getting involved and helping me with the fundraising.”

In order to run the London Marathon, you need to raise £2000 for your chosen charity.

Michael is already half-way towards his target and the school were delighted to be able to help.

Head-teacher Carol Whiting said: “I actually taught Michael back in Reception in my very first class.

"When he approached us, asking could we do something, we were more than happy to get involved.

"We always like to support local people especially a former pupil and staff members.

"The children have been really excited to take part, as it is been the first time we could do anything like this for two years.

"We still kept the fundraiser in our Covid bubbles to keep everyone safe.

"We asked the children to either run or walk. We had to make it inclusive due to some children having disabilities

"The children did incredibly well and we are so proud of them.”

