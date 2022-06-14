This free community event with a jungle theme will feature live music and family fun with local flair in the heart of Wigan town centre.

WYZ has become a lifeline for young people across the borough since it was set up, helping thousands of young people in the town.

It opened in June 2013 at a cost of £6.3m and, provides hundreds of activities to a thousand young people each week.

Wigan Youth Zone members with Latics mascot Crusty the Pie

The facility is open seven days a week, spread over three floors and provides a range of activities including four MUGA football pitches, dance and recording studios and a fully equipped gym.

The charity, which is based on Parsons Walk, offers a world of opportunities and support for those aged eight to 19 and people with disabilities up to 25.

Nicola Varley, head of youth work at Wigan Youth Zone says “Our team are working hard on plans for Wigan Youth Zones Wild Birthday Bash, it’s certainly going to be an event not to be missed!

Wigan Youth Zone members getting ready for its ninth birthday celebrations

"It will be our first community fun day since before the pandemic, so we are super excited to invite the local community to visit our incredible facility.

"It is a great opportunity for families, friends and the local community to come together to celebrate the amazing achievements the charity has accomplished over the last nine years.”

Entertainment at the jungle themed party will include a variety of performances from Wigan Youth Zone members, karaoke and a special guest appearance of Jaguar Jeff.

There will also be free activities throughout the day include face painting, crafts, jungle multi-sports, cheetah challenges, inflatables and much more.

The event will celebrate the many ways the local community and young people contribute to the youth zone.

The line-up also brings people from different backgrounds and cultures together to meet, mix and get to know each other better.

The Wild Birthday celebration takes place from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday June 18.