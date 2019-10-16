Wigan Youth Zone gets £108k from BBC Children in Need for mentoring scheme

Wigan Youth Zone has secured a massive funding boost to launch a mentoring programme for the borough’s young people.

The charity based at Parson’s Walk scooped a £108,000 grant from BBC Children in Need to support 60 children aged between eight and 18 over three years.

Each young person will receive weekly mentoring sessions over six months to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

There will also be life skills sessions such as cookery sessions and classes on making good financial decisions as well as group team-building activities to develop confidence and the ability to collaborate with others.

However, to run the programme around 40 additional volunteers will be needed and the charity is now calling on Wiganers from all walks of life to come forward and help out.

Mike Lomax, mentor co-ordinator for Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We are extremely grateful for BBC Children in Need’s grant. It will allow us to provide vital support for Wigan’s young people, encouraging independence and personal development.

“This programme would not be possible without the support of volunteer mentors, who all have a desire to make a difference to a child’s life. I encourage anyone who shares this passion to get in touch and experience first-hand the fantastic results we achieve.”

Each volunteer taking part will also receive professional training around mentorship.

Elizabeth Myers, BBC Children in Need North regional head, said: “We are delighted to be funding projects like Wigan Youth Zone which will be working hard to help make an impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the local area.

“Grants like this are made possible thanks to our supporters who donate their time, money and energy to help raise money for BBC Children in Need and make this all possible.”

Wigan Youth Zone will report back to BBC Children in Need throughout the programme sharing details of the impact it is having, with videos, photos and accounts of the journeys young people in the borough are going on.

The youngsters involved will be supported by a full-time member of staff and a team of 60 volunteers.

The grant is the second major funding boost for Wigan Youth Zone in quick succession as the charity’s annual ball, back after a year’s absence, recently brought in more than £75,000.