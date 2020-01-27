Wigan Youth Zone gets cash boost to help young people find work

A Wigan children’s charity has received a cash boost to help youngsters get a job.



The town’s Youth Zone has been given £25,232 from the UBS Optimus Foundation UK for its Get A Job programme: an eight-week course preparing 16 to 24-year-olds who are Not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET) or at high risk of becoming NEET, for the world of work.

Anthony Smith and Kevin Taylor from ENV Graphics and Signage, with Get a Job student Jack Brown at Youth Zone; youngsters on the Get a Job scheme

It offers workshops including CV and cover letter-writing plus mock interviews. Young people also undertake sessions to support independent living, such as cookery and financial responsibility classes.

Many participants get the chance to take part in a two-week work placement and Wigan Youth Zone is calling for more local businesses to offer work opportunities and paid work apprenticeships.

Since being introduced in 2013, 80 per cent of participants have progressed into work, education or training.

Youth Zone enterprise and employment co-ordinator Kim Owen-Crook said: “We are extremely grateful to the UBS Optimus Foundation for funding the programme. It will provide young people with the chance to gain valuable experience and skills that they will use for the rest of their lives.

“We’re keen to hear from local organisations that would be interested in offering work placements or additional support.”

The foundation connects clients with inspiring entrepreneurs, new technologies and proven models that are making a measurable, long-term difference to the most serious and enduring social and environmental problems.

Anthony Donatelli, Head of Philanthropy Services from UBS Optimus Foundation UK, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Wigan Youth Zone on such a fantastic project.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the great impact the Get a Job programme has on the young people of Wigan.”