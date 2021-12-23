Wigan Youth Zone gives local young people and families a Christmas they deserve

Santa and his elves delivering hampers

Wigan Youth Zone has been overwhelmed by the generosity and volume of support and donations received as part of the Christmas in the Community Appeal 2021, which took place on December 22.

Given the uncertainty around the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Wigan Youth Zone adapted their vital in-person Family Christmas Meal event, which supports vulnerable families by giving them an unforgettable Christmas, by taking it to their homes.

This was the second year that Wigan Youth Zone re-invented their Christmas offer, in partnership with Wigan Athletic Community Trust, Wigan and Leigh College and Wigan Council, to make sure as many vulnerable people had the support they needed.

Santa's elves on deliveries

Last year, the local community helped raise over £10,000 which enabled the youth charity to support over 300 children, young people and families across the borough.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, Wigan Youth Zone’s Executive Director, said, “I am blown away by the support we have received to help over 300 people.

"Once again the community of Wigan and Leigh has rallied together to support the young people and families most in need and I would like to thank all the individuals and local businesses who supported for making this a reality. Through our collective efforts we have been able to support so many people, demonstrating the need and the importance of

The campaign has received similar levels of support this year.

Santa on deliveries

Over the past eight years, it has become tradition for people to come together as one to donate food, presents and household products to those who need it most.

Rather than a large family Christmas meal, entertainment and a Santa’s Grotto (the usual in-person event), Wigan Youth Zone brought some of that special Christmas magic to family’s front doors.

The teams from both Wigan Youth Zone and Wigan Athletic Community Trust volunteered their time to be Santa’s Little Helpers and deliver six minibuses full of presents and food hampers.

Tom Flower, Head of Community at Wigan Athletic, said, “Christmas is meant to be one of the happiest times of the year, but for some youngsters and their families this isn’t the case.”

“Thanks to the generous donations from players and staff, we are pleased to be able to support Wigan Youth Zone’s appeal with presents and ensure we provide some festive cheer at what could be a difficult time for many.”

Wigan Council (along with their huge donation of toys and Grand Arcade Vouchers for families) and Wigan and Leigh College will deliver Christmas Dinners to families who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate.

One family said “A massive thank you to Wigan Youth Zone for our present hampers. This Christmas has been really hard due to my mum being very unwell and covid on top of everything else. We never expected something so big and we’re so grateful for everything you’ve really brightened up our Christmas and given that little bit more hope.”

Coun Jenny Bullen, Cabinet Member for Children and Families: “I’m so pleased that Wigan Council was once again able to support this fantastic initiative.

“I’d like to thank all of the staff from across the council who have contributed so generously and who will be giving up their time to deliver food and presents to families across the borough.”

The gift of giving continued beyond the front doors of the families and reached the wider community as the volunteers also handed out over 150 festive selection boxes, colouring books and candy canes to young people they bumped into on their tour.

Wigan Youth Zone also hosted a month of festive-filled-fun with Christmas themed sessions for hundreds of young people every night of the week.