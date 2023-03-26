The event at the DW Stadium, attracted over 300 local supporters who celebrated the boys and girls’ club’s achievements and to raise funds to maintain the services which have had a positive impact on the lives of over 30,000 young people in Wigan and Leigh since it opened, with its services accessed more than 730,000 times.

Members who have been part of the charity’s journey have been quick to express how Wigan Youth Zone has made a difference in their lives.

One senior member Katie, said: “When I first started attending WYZ, I was eight years old in Holiday Club, making friends and going on trips.

Emily, Paniz and Katie at WYZ Annual Ball

"The youth workers and staff at Youth Zone showed me how fun and rewarding it was to learn a new skill and get involved in new activities.”

“Without WYZ, I wouldn't have met half the amazing people I have today, I wouldn't have the confidence to try anything outside my comfort zone.

"If I wasn't a member at the youth zone for the last nine years, I wouldn’t be half the person I am today.”

Junior member Amelia said: “The staff are kind and help me when I need them.

Gary Speakman at the WYZ Annual Ball

“My favourite things to do are baking, music and dance. Me and my best friend met at the Youth Zone, and we have had so many opportunities, we are even performing in the Junior Choir at the Annual Ball.”

The Youth Zone is open seven days a week and offers up to 20 activities every evening to empower young people to channel their creativity and energy into activities they love in a fun, supportive and encouraging environment, equipping them with the life skills, confidence and independence that will benefit the community for generations to come.

Nikki Varley, Head of Youth Work, who was worked with WYZ since before opening, said: “Some things will never change.

"It is an amazing milestone for our youth zone and a testament to the work that has been undertaken over the last decade.

WYZ founders Dave Whelan, Martin Ainscough and Bill Ainscough

"We have an incredibly dedicated and passionate team who loves working with young people, and we are continually looking at ways to make a difference in the community and beyond.

"But our work does not stop here.

"We need to continue supporting young people in our community to become the best versions of themselves so that they can thrive for generations to come.”

When asked about what WYZ means to the community, Chair of Wigan Youth Zone, Gary Speakman, said "Despite having a fabulous town-centre base, it continues to be our priority that young people from across the borough have the opportunities to engage with our services and team – whether that is by accessing the free transport we provide for young people to experience the facilities at Wigan Youth Zone, attending activities run from satellite locations, or by engaging with our youth workers on their own streets, parks or estates.

"It delights me that our membership base comes from all over the borough.

“As a result of the work of our quite brilliant teams over that 10-year period, we have changed lives and generated £40m of social value.

“For everyone associated with that 10-year journey, there should be a sense of pride, as well as gratitude to those founders who made it happen.”

The 10th Anniversary Annual Ball Fundraiser raised a total of £75,000, which will go directly to supporting the lives of young people in Wigan and Leigh. The fundraising opportunities on the night included an online auction, a traditional auction and a raffle. As part of the 10th Birthday celebrations, Wigan Youth Zone launched their 10-month long campaign ‘10 for the next Gen'.

Through the ‘10 for the next Gen’ campaign, Wigan Youth Zone will be highlighting the outcomes that the charity has achieved for the Borough and what it aims to do in the future. One thing that is clear is that the charity’s work will continue to make a difference to thousands of young people if it continues to get the backing it needs from the local community.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone said “We’re absolutely delighted to be celebrating our 10th birthday this year, where we can take the opportunity to reflect on our achievements over the past decade.

"It is a privilege to work with such a phenomenal, and award-winning, staff and volunteer team, who pull in the same direction to ensure that young people in our borough receive the very best opportunities and support possible.

"Wigan Youth Zone is an ambitious charity, but our ambition can only go so far – it needs people who are bought into making a proactive investment in young people. It needs the local community, and we are eternally grateful for the support we receive.

"Together, we are planting the seeds for years to come.”

Wigan Youth Zone officially turns double digits on June 8 and will be holding several events to celebrate, including a huge community celebration on June 10.