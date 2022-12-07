The WYZMAS Markets is to take place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday December 11, at the centre on Parsons Walk.

The facility will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland with market stalls, Santa’s Grotto, featuring workshops including DJing and Tech, Piano and Acoustic lessons, singing, dance and Christmas crafts.

There will be a wide range of stalls selling homemade cakes and preserves, hand-made cards, decorations, toys and gifts.

The market will take place this weekend

Traditional festive food and drink, dance performances, music and community entertainment will also feature throughout the festive-filled Youth Zone.

The event will celebrate the many ways the local community and young people contribute to the organisation inviting them to experience Christmas fun, food and drink, music and dance, challenges and crafts.

Catherine Bryan, head of arts at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We are excited to be holding our Christmas fayre once again this year!

The market features stalls, entertainment and inflatables

"We expect it to be a fantastic, festive-fun-filled day with lots of stalls and entertainers participating, and of course, Santa will visit us.

"Many of the gifts on sale at the fayre’s stalls are unique items made by local craftspeople.

"In addition to our local crafters, we have an exciting showcase from our talented MAD (Music, Art and Dance teams) as well as some crafts made by our very own WYZ members – so if you’re after a present that no one else will have

