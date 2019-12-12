Wiganers asked for toys and food to help others this Christmas

Generous Wiganers are being asked to collect toys to bring a little festive joy to children who may not otherwise get a present for Christmas.

The council is once again running its festive appeal and is asking residents to join town hall employees to give gifts for youngsters from cash-strapped families.

Rachael Speakman and Kirsty Waite, receptionists at Wigan Investment Centre, with the Christmas hamper collection for The Brick charity

The local authority wants toys or selection boxes to go to households where there might otherwise be nothing under the tree on December 25 for the children to unwrap.

Previously kind-hearted residents have made Christmas Day better for many of the borough’s youngsters, with scores of toys being sent in last year.

The appeal is for primary school aged children between four and 11 and the toys should not be wrapped.

Collection points to receive the gifts will be open on Friday.

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, chief executive at the council, said: “These donations will truly help families who may otherwise struggle to buy their children a present.

“We know our communities are so generous and that is one of the brilliant things about our borough. If you can, please help us to make every child smile this Christmas.”

Last Christmas more than 200 toys were donated and distributed to children across the borough.

This year’s gifts will be sent to youngsters in the Leigh area.

The collection points for residents to drop off toys are the reception of Wigan Town Hall, the Wigan Life Centre North and the Turnpike Centre in Leigh.

A collection is also taking place in the reception of Wigan Investment Centre for the Brick charity.

The collection which is being organised by Martyn Leman, boss of Cloud Perspective who are based in WIC, will be delivered to The Brick Christmas shop that is opening on Monday.

If you can give meat or fish tinned products and long-life puddings they will be most grateful, however they already have more baked beans than they can give away.

Enough food for around round 70 meals has already been put in the hamper in the reception of the WIC in Waterside Drive.

Martyn said: “We’ll make sure, with the help of The Brick that some people in food poverty will have a better Christmas than perhaps they hoped for.”