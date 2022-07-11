Wiganers enjoy the sun as temperatures soar across the UK

Children headed to the play area at Mesnes Park and other green spaces, while their parents pulled on sunglasses as they basked under glorious blue skies on Monday.
Hot weather is predicted to continue on Tuesday and over the weekend, with an amber weather warning for extreme heat issued across a large part of the UK.
1. -
Rachel Hiney and Francesca Mitchell enjoy the sunshine at Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. -
Skye McSorley, three, has fun in the sun at Three Sisters Recreation park, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. -
from left, Lelia Edwards and Mr Jones enjoy a quiet Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. -
Marlie Mitchell, two, has fun in the sun at Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson