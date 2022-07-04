Wiganers have the chance to meet soap stars during tours of the Coronation Street set

The makers of the popular drama say famous actors or actresses (they are not saying which) will appear on three specific days, posing for pictures and disclosing filming secrets.

The dates are Saturdays July 16, August 20 and September 3 with time slots available running from 1.45 to 4.45pm at the ITV studios on Trafford Wharf Road, Salford.

Regular tours take place every Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors enjoying their trip to the cobbles

If you have already booked a standard ticket on one of the selected dates you will automatically be upgraded onto a star tour.

Tickets cost £40 per adult and £38.50 per child, the excursion will remain at the usual length of 90 minutes in addition to meeting the mystery star.

Steve Masters, General Manager at Coronation Street The Tour said: “Taking a tour of Coronation Street is a real treat for many fans and we often hear guests talking about their favourite characters and storylines from the show.

“With the launch of our new Star Tours - and the first of the series taking place in just a few weeks - guests now have the chance to meet someone from the show and we can’t wait to see their faces!”

Wigan has strong links to Coronation Street. A number of locally-born actors have starred in the show including Kym Marsh, John Lloyd-Fillingham and Jennifer Moss, while the screenwriter Brian Finch penned more than 300 episodes.