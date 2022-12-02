The charity walk will start from the KFC carpark on Manchester Road, Ince-in-Makerfield, and leaves at 11am prompt on Saturday December 3. It is open to all members of the public to join in and don a daft costume to get in the festive spirit and help a good cause.

The proceeds raised will be split between Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which looks after people from across the borough on pallaitive care, and towards Christmas presents for children – which will be be donated to Wigan Council and distributed by them accordingly.

Tony Taylor pictured in a Christmas tree fancy dress outfit that he will wear for the charity walk.

The event organiser, local plasterer Tony Taylor, 47, who lives in Hindley Green with his wife Kerry and two daughters, will be walking alongside family, friends and members of the community, dressed as a Christmas tree.

Tony said: “We’ve set a target of £1,000 but I think we will get well over that. Half of the money raised will go to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, and the other half will be for Christmas gifts for kids. If it goes well, the plan is to do it every year.

"I’ve got two kids of my own and I wouldn’t want for them to wake up on Christmas Day with nothing.”

You can donate money to Tony’s cause via the Just Giving page where £600 has been raised so far.

