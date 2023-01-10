While stores across the country opened at midnight to cope with demand, it was just a normal day at Waterstones in the Grand Arcade.

There was only one shopper who entered the store as the shutters opened at 9am to purchase the book, which is already selling half-price on its first day.

The shopper, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m a big fan of Prince Harry, I’m really looking forward to reading his book.”

Prince Harry's book, Spare, is on sale today on the launch date of the book at half price at Waterstones, Grand Arcade, Wigan.

Waterstones says Prince Harry's book Spare has been one of its "biggest pre-order titles for a decade".

The 410-page account reveals conflict and personal tensions inside royal palaces, as well as showing the prince’s version of growing up and then falling out with the Royal Family.

It features claims that Harry only cried once during Princess Diana’s funeral, that begged his father not to re-marry and that he killed 25 people while fighting in Afghanistan

The tell-all memoir is now on sale

The release follows the book’s chaotic launch, with multiple leaks and various interviews from Prince Harry discussing various aspects of his story.

So far Buckingham and Kensington Palace have not responded.