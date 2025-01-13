Wiganers making the most of the winter weather

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Mesnes Park looked like a winter wonderland as snow fell over Wigan and people made the most of the wintry conditions and enjoyed the park before the big thaw.

Winter scenes in Wigan.

Wigan snow scenes - People make the most of the winter weather as snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan.

1. Wigan snow scenes

Wigan snow scenes - People make the most of the winter weather as snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan.

2. Wigan snow scenes

Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan.

3. Wigan snow scenes

Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan.

4. Wigan snow scenes

Wigan snow scenes - Snow falls on Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice