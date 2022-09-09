Wiganers react to the tragic news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

She was described as a “remarkable” woman who would now be reunited with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

Many cited her record-breaking 70 years of service, which was recently celebrated during the platinum jubilee weekend.

Commenting on Wigan Today’s Facebook page, Lisa Dainty said: “R.I.P An Amazing Queen...Thank You For Your Service For The Country And Commonwealth”

Lindsay Stanton added: “A remarkable woman. She will be missed. She’s been our one constant in a world of change and I for one, will miss her”

Simon Gerrard commented: “Her Majesty the Queen is the only monarch I have ever known, she was the Queen of my life. I cannot imagine life in this country without our wonderful precious Queen. Rest in Peace your Majesty”

Keith Jones said: “A truly good woman. Now at peace with her loved ones. Thank you, Ma'am”

Amanda Whiteley added: “Rest in peace our majesty keep your eyes on your son as he's got a eck of a job following in your footsteps.”

Alison Holme stated: “At peace with her beloved Philip. RIP Queen Elizabeth II”

Rob Fazackerley also commented: “Our great town will show the respect that the queen deserves”

While Gill Nappier said: “Ancient and Loyal. That's what we Wiganers are known for and what we live up to. RIP Queen Elizabeth II”