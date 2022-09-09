Wiganers react to the tragic news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
After the devastating news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Wiganers have paid their respects on social media.
She was described as a “remarkable” woman who would now be reunited with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.
Many cited her record-breaking 70 years of service, which was recently celebrated during the platinum jubilee weekend.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan family of seven evicted from rented property struggle to find a new home
-
2
Shock as popular Wigan rugby coach dies suddenly while on international duty
-
3
Wigan borough high school in 'lockdown' during police incident nearby
-
4
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Wigan borough
-
5
Wiganers pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Commenting on Wigan Today’s Facebook page, Lisa Dainty said: “R.I.P An Amazing Queen...Thank You For Your Service For The Country And Commonwealth”
Lindsay Stanton added: “A remarkable woman. She will be missed. She’s been our one constant in a world of change and I for one, will miss her”
Simon Gerrard commented: “Her Majesty the Queen is the only monarch I have ever known, she was the Queen of my life. I cannot imagine life in this country without our wonderful precious Queen. Rest in Peace your Majesty”
Keith Jones said: “A truly good woman. Now at peace with her loved ones. Thank you, Ma'am”
Amanda Whiteley added: “Rest in peace our majesty keep your eyes on your son as he's got a eck of a job following in your footsteps.”
Alison Holme stated: “At peace with her beloved Philip. RIP Queen Elizabeth II”
Rob Fazackerley also commented: “Our great town will show the respect that the queen deserves”
While Gill Nappier said: “Ancient and Loyal. That's what we Wiganers are known for and what we live up to. RIP Queen Elizabeth II”
Paul Davies said: “RIP your Majesty an inspiration to a nation”