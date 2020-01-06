Wiganers urged to make sure they're getting right cash they are entitled to

Wiganers are being given advice on getting their Universal Credit claims right as the new year begins.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has kicked off 2020 by raising awareness of half a dozen entitlements those receiving the controversial benefit can get.

There are currently more than 16,000 people in Wigan receiving Universal Credit (UC), the third highest figure among the 10 authorities in Greater Manchester.

However, in recent months critical voices in the borough have slammed the benefits system, saying Wiganers are being denied large sums of money they are entitled to and then having to go through tribunals and appeals to ensure they have the right amount of cash.

The DWP, though, said that at the start of the new year it wanted to give some advice to ensure those on UC are fully supported.

The government department said UC recipients can have up to 85 per cent of their childcare costs reimbursed.

Those eligible for a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card can get reductions of up to 50 per cent on bus and train journeys, with the discounts applying to all trips and not just ones related to interviews or appointments.

A Flexible Support Fund, which does not have to be paid back, is also available for those needing cash to cover work clothes or uniforms when beginning a new job.

Households on UC can also receive a one-off payment of up to £500, known as the Sure Start Maternity Grant, if they are expecting a new arrival.

There are also council tax reductions available for households on UC, with some people able to have their bills waived entirely.

The government’s Help to Save scheme also offers incentives to UC recipients and some of those getting working tax credits to put aside amounts between £1 and £50 per month. After two years of saving an extra 50p will be added to the scheme for every £1 that has been saved.

Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince said: “We are helping people to access the support they need, and Universal Credit can help you pay essential bills, such as housing and childcare.

“We know life can be complicated at times, but claiming benefits doesn’t have to be. If you need help, our staff are here to simplify the system and make sure you’re getting the right level of support.”

Anyone who is unaware of the six entitlements is urged to speak to their work coach about it at their next appointment.

More information is also available online at understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk

Figures released last month show that almost 377,000 people in the North West are now getting UC.

Among the 10 town halls in Greater Manchester only Manchester and Oldham have more people receiving the benefit than Wigan.

However, charities have slammed UC in recent months, with poverty organisation Turn2Us saying in November that some people getting the benefit were so hard up they were begging for money through online crowd-funding campaigns.

And foodbanks have repeatedly said UC is a key reason for increasing demand.