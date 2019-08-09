Wiganers urged to nominate their community's unsung heroes

Wigan residents are being urged to nominate unsung people who help their community.

Travel company Shearings Holidays, in partnership with Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club, has launched an initiative to search for local unsung heroes.

The programme will recognise people who go “above and beyond” in their community to make a difference.

Wiganers are invited to nominate individuals who they believe go above and beyond in the community to help make a “real difference”, and who they feel deserve recognition for their efforts.

Jane Atkins, managing director at Shearings Holidays, said: “At Shearings we are always looking for ways to give back to the community and help make a difference. We know there are some incredible people, doing incredible things and are delighted that we can help recognise these efforts.”

Nominations can include anyone who volunteers in the community or goes above and beyond to make a difference at home, or anyone who makes a difference to people’s lives day-in and day-out.

Kris Radlinski, Executive Director at Wigan Warriors added: “We are excited to be supporting this fantastic initiative in conjunction with our official travel partner Shearings.

“As two successful Wigan-based brands, both ourselves and Shearings regularly encounter individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference within their community.

“We look forward to celebrating these individuals and treating the winners to a match day they will never forget.”

Initially, the initiative will be trialled until the end of the rugby season, with the winner announced at a Wigan home game.

If successful, it is hoped that it will be rolled out monthly across the entire 2020 season.

Each winner will become a Shearings Celebrates Hero and will win a weekend away for two at a Country Living Hotel, plus a Wigan Warriors VIP match day experience.

The VIP match day experience at the DW Stadium includes: pre-match stadium tour; player meet and greet; tickets to the game and the opportunity to conduct the coin toss with both captains before the game.

Nominations can be made by completing an entry form at www.shearings.com/celebrates.

The winners will be picked through a vote by the Shearings team.