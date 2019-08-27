Wiganers' warning on tip visit dangers

Wiganers are being urged to take care during potentially hazardous trips to their local recycling centre.

A joint warning has been released by Wigan Council and FCC Environment, with handy safety tips for people visiting the tip this summer.

FCC Environment, which operates 100 recylcing centres on behalf of local authorities across the country, has said that due to the nature of the sites, many are “potentially hazardous” if the proper safety precautions are not taken.

The following advice has been given to help people keep themselves, their children and their pets safe.

Sort before you visit

Pre-sorting items at home can help visitors get in and out of their recycling centre quickly and efficiently.

Avoid slips, trips and falls:

Visitors should make sure they are wearing suitable footwear, not flip flops or sandals.

Dangerous objects may have fallen on the floor or someone may drop something heavy, so sensible shoes are a must and bare feet are strictly prohibited.

Follow the signs

On arrival, a member of staff will greet and guide visitors to the appropriate disposal bays.

These are clearly laid out and signed to help people find them, and reverse parking allows easier access.

Keep children and pets in vehicles

With cars, vans and trucks reversing and bulky items being moved around, it’s important that children of all ages, including teenagers, and pets, stay inside vehicles for their own safety.

Sorting through materials at home can help to keep children engaged with recycling, as well as safe.

Visit a local recyling centre on Makerfield Way in Higher Ince, on Slag Lane in Leigh or on Chanters Industrial Estate in Atherton.