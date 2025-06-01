A real team effort has seen an overgrown green space transformed into a pleasant communal garden which can now be enjoyed by Wigan’s care leavers.

A borough business responded to an appeal for help and stepped forward to work on the garden at the Care Leavers’ Hub (CLH) in Platt Bridge.

And it has now been formally opened by representatives from Wigan Council and Allied Infrastructure, marking the culmination of a successful six-month project.

Opened in 2022, the hub is a safe space for care experienced people aged 18 to 25, where they can receive continued support from their leaving care personal advisors, other experienced staff and partner agencies.

Celebrations at the Care Leavers' Hub, Platt Bridge, as Leigh-based firm Allied Infrastructure donated materials and labour and transformed a disused area into a communal garden space

It has a range of facilities, including kitchens, meeting rooms and communal areas dedicated for young people, which means they can access support, as well as practice valuable life skills, in a safe and friendly environment.

In November, the CLH team used the Match My Project website to advertise for a business partner to help them revitalise the disused and overgrown grassed area at the front of their building.

At this time, Leigh-based Allied Infrastructure was looking to get involved with a local community partner and responded to the advertisement.

The firm, which is located on Moss Industrial Estate and is part of Colas Ltd, is a specialist civil engineering contractor providing construction and maintenance solutions to the aviation and highways sectors.

Jacqui Hardman, service lead for children in care and care leavers, with Dom Scotson, enjoying the new garden at the Care Leavers' Hub, Platt Bridge

Members of their 45-person team are locally-based, providing strong links to the local community.

In December, representatives from Allied went to the hub to discuss the project requirements, which were focused on transforming the area into a pleasant and welcoming outdoor space which could be used for activities, events and individual reflection.

The Allied team agreed to develop a proposal and also donated a number of Christmas gift sets for the young people using the hub.

From January to March, the contractor’s team, led by head of Allied Paul Hancock and construction manager Mick Martin, started to prepare for the work.

The Care Leavers' Hub garden before it was transformed

This included developing the proposed layout, preparing risk assessments and method statements, and procuring materials and equipment.

In line with “circular economy” principles, they were able to secure a donation of excess paving slabs from Colas’ nearby Cheshire West and Chester contract and to repurpose spare timbers into planters for the garden area.

Allied’s supply chain partner Flannery Plant agreed to provide a mini-excavator for the duration of the work, free of charge.

Regular meetings were held to discuss the project, while participation lead Zoe Zones and senior leaving care personal advisor Lesley Malone attended Allied’s offices to deliver a presentation to staff.

The project started in mid-April and took around three weeks to complete.

Allied’s operatives and supervisors carried out the majority of the work, with office-based staff supporting with various activities during the latter stages. More than 300 pro bono hours were worked in total.

Key activities included top-soil excavation, placement of granular material, laying of paving slabs and astroturf, erection of bamboo screening, and painting of the surrounding masonry walls.

As the work progressed over the Easter period, Allied arranged for staff donations of Easter eggs to support the hub’s programme of Easter activities.

The hub team secured grant funding for a barbecue and outdoor furniture, which were chosen by the young people.

The garden has now been officially opened, with representatives from the hub, Allied Infrastructure and the Wigan Council in attendance.

And it has proved to be a hit with care leavers using the hub, who will be able to do a variety of activities there.

Jade, 23, said: “The hub is a second home to us care leavers and with the garden now done it's even more like a home, as when the weather's lovely we can go out and just enjoy the fresh air. Not only that, but being outside also has a big positive impact on our well-being and mental health.

“We appreciate everything that has been done and it feels privileged to be a part of it.”

Fellow care leaver Dom, 21, said: “Honestly, the garden is lovely. I was involved in working on the inside of the hub originally so now that the outside is done, we have even more of a safe space and the garden is a good place to hang out and catch up with everyone.

“The new garden is important as being outside will help with our mental health, which is a big thing for young people and for everyone these days.”

Discussions are currently progressing regarding future collaborative initiatives, such as structured work experience placements based on “trauma-informed practices”.

Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “It’s been fantastic to see this space transformed from an overgrown area to a place where care leavers will be able to relax and spend time with each other and staff.

“We’re so proud of our young care leavers who have often overcome significant barriers in life to get where they are today. The hub is a vital part of the support services we offer to the young people so being able to extend that offer to include this garden space is amazing, as being able to spend time outdoors will be so good for everyone’s mental health.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Allied Infrastructure and their partners who have made this all possible and we’re looking forward to working together with you in the future.”