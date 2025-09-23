More than 350 guests were at The Edge for Wigan borough’s annual celebration of sport and physical activity, sponsored by JJH Building Contractors Ltd.

Among them were former Super League referee James Child, who handed trophies to the eight category winners – and it was a good night for the oval ball game with Ince Rose Bridge, Shevington Sharks and Wigan St Patrick’s all picking up prizes.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The Believe Sports Awards are always such a wonderful occasion and this year’s ceremony was no exception!

“As a borough we’ve produced world and European champions like Keely Hodgkinson, Tom Aspinall and Ella Toone, and made Wembley our second home over the years with the Warriors, Leopards and Latics… but all that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s so much talent and so many amazing people who dedicate their lives to helping others achieve their potential through sport, and it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate them and give many of them the recognition they deserve.

“I’d like to say a massive ‘congratulations’… not just to our winners, but also to all our runners-up, finalists and nominees who contribute so much and make Wigan Borough’s grassroots sports community so special.”

A prize raffle on the night raised £1,140 for the mayor's chosen charities – Curious Minds and All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC.

