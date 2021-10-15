Wigan's frightening talent creates an amazing Hallowe'en spectacle

Scott Wilcock, who runs Snow Graffiti, has created two window paintings at his address in Ashton which are inspired by the classic seasonal films Hocus Pocus and Edward Scissorhands.

Scott said: “This is my first ever Hallowe’en display. We don’t normally do anything for it, we just let the kids have a play on the window but this year my wife said she really wanted the three witches from Hocus Pocus on there.

“I thought I would just go for it and put in as much detail as possible, which took me a full day to complete.

Snow Graffiti artist Scott Wilcock has created window displays for Halloween at his home in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Pictured with daughters Maisie, eight, and Alice, five, right.

“As soon as we posted the picture it went viral. Everyone has been talking about it and it has had over 300 shares on Facebook - I didn’t expect such a reaction to be honest.”

With his first creation being such a success, Scott decided to turn another window into a mural of Edward Scissorhands, the video of which has received over three million views on TikTok.

“My wife has been on at me to join TikTok for a while, but I didn’t really want the stress of it. It is hard enough trying to keep up with my Facebook messages!

“She offered to take control of it and manage it which takes the strain off me.

Maisie Wilcock, eight, getting into the spirit of Halloween as her dad, Snow Graffiti artist Scott Wilcock has created window displays for Halloween at his home in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

“Before posting the video two days ago, we had around 10 followers. Now we’re on over 40,000 followers, it has just taken off.”

The artwork also attracts many passers-by who stop to take picture of the windows.

“It is a bit of a regular occurrence now since we did a display for the Friends reunion a few months ago. It’s actually become normal.

“Whatever I create on our windows is always down to my wife. So if there is going to be a Christmas display it’ll be her influence.”

Snow Graffiti artist Scott Wilcock has created window displays for Halloween at his home in Ashton-in-Makerfield, one of which being Hocus Pocus

You can see Scott’s creations on his Facebook page.