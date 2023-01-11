Manager Mike Matthews will be on the mall in person to answer customers’ questions.

He wants to hear people’s opinions on the shopping centre, and how it can be improved.

Attendees will find Mike on the ground floor near the escalators on the below dates and times.

Mike Matthews is the general manager of The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

Thursday January 12 from midday to 1.30pm

Saturday January 14 -from 1pm to 2.30pm

Monday January 16 from 11am to 1pm

Wednesday January 18 from 1.30pm to 3pm

Mr Matthews said: “There’s no time like the start of a new year to find out what our shoppers want.

"I’d like to hear from as many people as possible, so we can make every visit to Grand Arcade a memorable experience for the right reasons.”