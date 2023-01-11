News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan's Grand Arcade invites you to meet its manager and share your experiences

Wigan’s Grand Arcade shopping centre is inviting people to share their experiences of the centre with the man running it.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Manager Mike Matthews will be on the mall in person to answer customers’ questions.

He wants to hear people’s opinions on the shopping centre, and how it can be improved.

Hide Ad

Attendees will find Mike on the ground floor near the escalators on the below dates and times.

Mike Matthews is the general manager of The Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan named as place with the least trusting neighbours

Thursday January 12 from midday to 1.30pm

Hide Ad

Saturday January 14 -from 1pm to 2.30pm

Monday January 16 from 11am to 1pm

Hide Ad

Wednesday January 18 from 1.30pm to 3pm

Mr Matthews said: “There’s no time like the start of a new year to find out what our shoppers want.

Hide Ad

"I’d like to hear from as many people as possible, so we can make every visit to Grand Arcade a memorable experience for the right reasons.”

For those that can’t attend, there is an online survey for people to have their say: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GrandArcade

Grand ArcadeWigan