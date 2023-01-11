Wigan's Grand Arcade invites you to meet its manager and share your experiences
Wigan’s Grand Arcade shopping centre is inviting people to share their experiences of the centre with the man running it.
Manager Mike Matthews will be on the mall in person to answer customers’ questions.
He wants to hear people’s opinions on the shopping centre, and how it can be improved.
Attendees will find Mike on the ground floor near the escalators on the below dates and times.
Thursday January 12 from midday to 1.30pm
Saturday January 14 -from 1pm to 2.30pm
Monday January 16 from 11am to 1pm
Wednesday January 18 from 1.30pm to 3pm
Mr Matthews said: “There’s no time like the start of a new year to find out what our shoppers want.
"I’d like to hear from as many people as possible, so we can make every visit to Grand Arcade a memorable experience for the right reasons.”
For those that can’t attend, there is an online survey for people to have their say: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GrandArcade