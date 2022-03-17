A charitable collaboration between the parish priest at St James’s RC Church, Orrell, St James’s School and Anthony and Marina Berry, the new leaseholders of the St James’s Parish Centre, means that several large pallets of goods are making their way to eastern Europe to help those whose lives have been ruined by the war there.

And they say that such an impressive delivery could not have been possible without the generosity of Heinz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from the School Council at Orrell St James's RC primary school join staff at BA Berry Builders at Hewitt Business Park, Orrell, to help pack and load the food and items donated to send to Ukraine, from left, Amber Shaw, ten, Ronnie Hayes, ten, Emily Taberner,11, deputy head Julie Hayes and Olly Sibbit, 11.

Mrs Berry said: “We went to Heinz to see if we could buy – perhaps at a bit of a discount – a couple of pallets of food that could go to Ukraine, but were amazed and delighted that they agreed to give us five pallets free of charge.

"We have been delighted and deeply moved by this gesture.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here