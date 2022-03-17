Wigan's Heinz factory thanked for donations to Ukraine
School and church representatives have thanked Wigan's biggest food factory for donations that are destined for Ukraine.
A charitable collaboration between the parish priest at St James’s RC Church, Orrell, St James’s School and Anthony and Marina Berry, the new leaseholders of the St James’s Parish Centre, means that several large pallets of goods are making their way to eastern Europe to help those whose lives have been ruined by the war there.
And they say that such an impressive delivery could not have been possible without the generosity of Heinz.
Mrs Berry said: “We went to Heinz to see if we could buy – perhaps at a bit of a discount – a couple of pallets of food that could go to Ukraine, but were amazed and delighted that they agreed to give us five pallets free of charge.
"We have been delighted and deeply moved by this gesture.”