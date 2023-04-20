News you can trust since 1853
Wigan's home of house music to close its doors

Wigan club night Attic will close its doors next month for the final time.

By James CainContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The house music event was established in 2014 and occupies the top floor of Indiependence on King Street West in Wigan town centre.

The venue has been shut since January and underwent a huge refurbishment to transform the area into a live music venue and rehearsal space from Monday to Thursday evenings when it is closed.

Attic WiganAttic Wigan
Founding resident DJ, Caino said “Attic has held a place in the Wigan nightlife scene for almost a decade in which time we have been proud to breakthrough local DJs and bring many international DJ’s and brands to Wigan.”

“Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and on Saturday May 20, Attic will close for the final time.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the clubbers throughout the years who have attended and invite everyone down for one last dance”

Self titled “Wigan’s home of house”, Attic has played host to such DJ’s as Camelphat, Solardo, Jamie Roy, Doorly, Stu Allen, Kokiri, & Leftwing:Kody with a music policy built on strictly house music.

Open every Friday and Saturday night until 6am, Attic quickly established itself with large queues and weekly packed out club nights.

The final night of The Attic will be on Saturday May 20, starting at 12am until 6am.

The night is for over 18’s only and tickets are £10 and are available online.

For more information search “Attic Wigan” on Facebook and Instagram.

