Wigan's hospitals serve up a special menu to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee

The hospital and community sites run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have turned red, white and blue this long weekend – with wards competing to win the title of ‘”best dressed”.

Volunteer-led Radio Wrightington and wards will play music from the 1950s, while there will be a special menu for patients spending the weekend in hospital.

Lyndsey Hastings flies the flag at Wigan Infirmary

The catering team at Wigan Infirmary has used NHS menus from 1952 to put together three-course evening meals, which include cream of tomato soup, a roast chicken dinner and tinned fruit and ice cream, plus a “traditional chippy tea”, afternoon teas and “street party celebrations” of cakes and snacks.

Catering manager Gavin Thorpe said: “We want our patients to be part of this special anniversary event.”

He added: “I’m very proud of the department coming together to do this for them.”

Chief executive Silas Nicholls said: “The past two years have been difficult for everybody so it will be fantastic to be able to celebrate together once again. It is important for the trust to make sure our patients and our staff are able to celebrate this historical moment along with the rest of the country.

Philip Evans, Jane Cavanagh and Gavin Thorpe at Wigan Infirmary

“I would like to say a big thank you to all our colleagues who are working over the long bank holiday weekend to deliver our 24/7 services, and to those colleagues who are able to have some time off, I hope that you enjoy the celebrations and a well-deserved rest.”

Staff at Wrightington Hospital's inpatient department meet the "Queen"