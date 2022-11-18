According to William Hill, the former Coronation Street actress has been named the second favourite contestant to waltz out of the Tower Ballroom at 11-4.

The 46-year-old was among the lowest-scoring couples, being awarded 31 for her emotional American smooth to Chasing Cars in last week’s shows.

Kym Marsh

Comedian Ellie Taylor was named as the contestant most likely to be eliminated from the upcoming show.

At the other end of the leader-board wildlife presenter and cameraman Hamza Yassin is the current front-runner to take home this year's title at odds 1-4.

Yassin has won over both the audience and the judges during the show, topping the leader-board a total of four times as well as avoiding the dance-off each week.