Wigan's Kym Marsh among bookies favourites to leave Strictly in Blackpool

Wigan’s Kym Marsh is among the contestants most likely to leave Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool this weekend.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 7:00am

According to William Hill, the former Coronation Street actress has been named the second favourite contestant to waltz out of the Tower Ballroom at 11-4.

The 46-year-old was among the lowest-scoring couples, being awarded 31 for her emotional American smooth to Chasing Cars in last week’s shows.

Comedian Ellie Taylor was named as the contestant most likely to be eliminated from the upcoming show.

At the other end of the leader-board wildlife presenter and cameraman Hamza Yassin is the current front-runner to take home this year's title at odds 1-4.

Yassin has won over both the audience and the judges during the show, topping the leader-board a total of four times as well as avoiding the dance-off each week.

He is followed by former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skeleton who William Hill currently have placed at 7-2 to be crowned this year's champion.

