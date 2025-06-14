A catchy new song celebrating all things Wigan has exploded across social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled The Land of Pies, the tune features light-hearted lyrics that pays homage to Wigan’s proud pie-eating culture, while showcasing many parts of the borough by drone camera.

The song and video were created by Gary Winstanley who runs the Facebook page Pie TV and who created a Wiganese dictionary in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Winstanley, who created the song, also produced a Wiganese dictionary

He said: “I’ve been using an app that I discovered a few weeks ago where you can write your own lyrics and then it generates a song via AI.

"You can choose which style of song you want and whether it is a male or female singer.

"So I’d done a few about my mates and other things.

"I have this Facebook page called Pie TV where I have this character Mick N Prater singing in Wiganese.

"I hadn’t posted on that page in a while so I wanted to do something about Wigan on that because I am quite passionate about Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So yesterday I wrote a song all about Wigan and got the app to put it together.”

Wigan has long been affectionately referred to as the pie capital of the UK, thanks in part to its annual World Pie Eating Championship and deep-rooted working-class food heritage, which is the core subject of the song

The video has already racked up 50,000 views in less than 24 hours.

While the majority of people have found it funny, there has been a mixed response.

Gary added: “It took me most of the day to put it together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The footage in the video that’s stock footage that I’ve filmed over the years with my drone and my camera when I’ve been out and about doing different things around Wigan because I like to capture aerial shots of the place.

"It was good to put that into practice as well.

"I was hoping it would get shared which it has and I expected mixed responses because you always do with things like that.

"Its all made in fun, there is nothing nasty or malicious in the lyrics.

"There’s been one or two negative comments which is to be expected but all in all, people have taken it the way it was intended which was a gentle laugh.”