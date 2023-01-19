Wigan's nightlife stars in Quorn's new TV advert
Wigan’s nightlife is the star of a TV advert promoting Quorn’s latest meat-free product.
The town’s King Street is centre stage in the piece, promoting the brand’s new vegetarian and vegan chicken range.
Locations such as Ibiza bar feature quite heavily, showcasing people enjoying the products after their night out.
It is designed to show the biggest chicken lovers that Quorn products “taste just as good as chicken”.
The So Tasty campaign, launched at the beginning of the year, is set to reach millions of people.
This isn’t the first time that Wigan has been used for location shooting in adverts.
In fact there is another currently running which was shot last year for insurance company Aviva which uses Wigan town centre and homes around Swinley, showing both in an attractive light.
For that shoot, McNulty’s Shoes on Library Street was temporarily re-dressed as a florest’s. Drone footage of architectural landmarks also feature.