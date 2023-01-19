The town’s King Street is centre stage in the piece, promoting the brand’s new vegetarian and vegan chicken range.

Locations such as Ibiza bar feature quite heavily, showcasing people enjoying the products after their night out.

It is designed to show the biggest chicken lovers that Quorn products “taste just as good as chicken”.

The So Tasty campaign, launched at the beginning of the year, is set to reach millions of people.

This isn’t the first time that Wigan has been used for location shooting in adverts.

In fact there is another currently running which was shot last year for insurance company Aviva which uses Wigan town centre and homes around Swinley, showing both in an attractive light.

The latest Quorn advert was filmed on King Street