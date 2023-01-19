News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan's nightlife stars in Quorn's new TV advert

Wigan’s nightlife is the star of a TV advert promoting Quorn’s latest meat-free product.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The town’s King Street is centre stage in the piece, promoting the brand’s new vegetarian and vegan chicken range.

Locations such as Ibiza bar feature quite heavily, showcasing people enjoying the products after their night out.

Hide Ad
Read More
RETRO: Take a step back in time with pictures from Wigan schools in the 1970s
Most Popular

It is designed to show the biggest chicken lovers that Quorn products “taste just as good as chicken”.

The So Tasty campaign, launched at the beginning of the year, is set to reach millions of people.

Hide Ad

This isn’t the first time that Wigan has been used for location shooting in adverts.

In fact there is another currently running which was shot last year for insurance company Aviva which uses Wigan town centre and homes around Swinley, showing both in an attractive light.

Hide Ad
The latest Quorn advert was filmed on King Street

For that shoot, McNulty’s Shoes on Library Street was temporarily re-dressed as a florest’s. Drone footage of architectural landmarks also feature.

WiganKing StreetAvivaIbiza