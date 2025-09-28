Hundreds of celebrities, including Wigan’s own Sir Ian McKellen, are selling their artworks for national charity Epilepsy Action.

Dame Joanna Lumley, Paddington author RW Alley, Sir Ben Kingsley (actor), Jade Thirlwall (singer), Freema Agyeman (actress), Axel Scheffler (illustrator) and David Bradley (actor) are among some of the other acclaimed charity scribblers.

Epilepsy Action supports the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK. Its award-winning helpline, Talk & Support groups and PIF-tick accredited website information are all part of the charity’s large network of support for those living with the condition.

National Doodle Day is an annual event where celebrities, artists and illustrators create “doodles” that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

Sir Ian McKellen and his Gandalf doodle which is going to be auctioned in aid of Epilepsy Action

This year celebrates National Doodle Day’s 21st anniversary and the fund-raiser has raised over £265,000 in this time.

National Doodle Day 2025 has raised around £3,500 so far, due to the launch of Epilepsy Action’s Olivia Colman merch and Doodlers Digest.

Sir Ian, doodling for his sixth time, said: “I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year. My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives.

"It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”

Michael King, Doodle Day lead at Epilepsy Action, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate our 21st National Doodle Day and we’re proud to announce we’ve received over 280 doodles this year.

“Some of our most loyal doodlers, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman have continued to provide us with their generous, donated artworks. And we’re also grateful to welcome some first-time doodlers including the legendary Sir Ben Kingsley, singer Jade who’s signed the beautiful artwork by artist Pop Doodle, as well as some of the cast from the new series of Taskmaster, Ania Magliano and Phil Ellis.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind creation from our celebrity doodlers, knowing that you’re also helping to support people affected by epilepsy. The money raised by this year’s National Doodle Day will go directly to Epilepsy Action and provide the life-changing services the charity offers.

“Despite being one of the most common conditions in the UK, many people with epilepsy often feel isolated and misunderstood, and this is something that Epilepsy Action is striving to change. With both high-profile and the general public’s support, together we can all create a world without limits for people with epilepsy.”

Epilepsy affects around one in every 100 people in the UK and there are around 73,000 people living with the condition in the North West alone.

Epilepsy Action is committed to improving the lives of people with epilepsy, by campaigning for better services and raising awareness of the condition.

The charity provides a national network of support groups, with expert advice available on its freephone helpline 0808 800 5050 and online at www.epilepsy.org.uk.

The celebrity and artists doodles are available now and bidding is open. All doodles can be found via epilepsyaction on eBay.