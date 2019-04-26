Wild parties at Wigan house causing misery for residents

A Wigan mum has accused groups of feral youths of ruining her family’s life by holding wild, noisy parties in a house throughout the night.

Lorraine Hall said she and her daughters have regularly been kept up until the early hours of the morning by large groups of teenagers blaring music and crashing around the property on Broom Road in Worsley Hall.

Other news: Wigan dog lover warns others after discovering six-inch nail driven into a dog chew



It is believed the problem has been going on for several weeks and neighbours are at the end of their tethers.

Wigan Council is investigating and Lorraine has been asked to fill out diaries of the anti-social behaviour, while efforts to get to the bottom of the problem and deal with it have been backed by a local councillor.

However, progress simply cannot come fast enough for Lorraine and other residents in the area living with the noise day in and day out.

Lorraine said: “We are having gangs of teenagers coming in with music playing, doors slamming, people running up and downstairs screaming. Sometimes it is until about 6.30am. I’m absolutely exhausted.

“One of my daughters came out of her bedroom one night at 2am. She can’t sleep in her own bedroom, it’s ridiculous.

“I’ve no peace in my own home and I’m constantly on edge. One of my neighbours has a baby and there were smashed bottles in her garden thrown over the fence.

“This has been going on about three weeks and I feel like death. I pulled them up on it last week. Two lads came out of the house and set a tree stump in the garden on fire. A neighbour put it out and I lost it with them, saying I had had enough. Then we had two quiet nights but now it’s kicked off again.

“It just feels like I’m constantly chasing everybody and there’s no support for me at all.”

Lorraine says there can be up to 20 young people in the property until dawn creating a racket and drinking.

She says her teenage daughters have also shown her instant media messages from young people suggesting to others they should turn up at the council-owned property for a party.

She has been filling in diary sheets making records of the anti-social behaviour for Wigan Council.

Coun Pat Draper, who represents Douglas ward, has been contacted and expressed sympathy for Lorraine’s plight but also said there were ways of dealing with this the town hall has to follow.

She said: “Lorraine is probably in a situation where she wants something done as soon as possible, which is understandable, but we have to follow procedure. I’m on the case and so is Wigan Council.”

Wigan Council has outlined its process for dealing with anti-social behaviour and stressed it will not allow yobs to make others’ lives a misery.

Kathryn Rees, assistant director for transformation, said: “Experiencing unreasonable, excessive noise and anti-social behaviour can adversely affect someone’s quality of life. It can also have a detrimental impact on their health and wellbeing.

“We take all complaints seriously and look at cases individually in order to reach a solution. We have a number of different measures we can take to tackle noise issues and anti-social behaviour concerns in communities, however, we do also encourage residents to try to reach an amicable resolution between themselves in the first instance.

“In circumstances where this isn’t possible, we will work with partner agencies, including the police, to identify those engaging in anti- social behaviour and normally ask complainants to fill out incident records over a set period of time. This can then be assessed and we can assign the case to an anti-social behaviour officer should this be the appropriate course of action.

“We are committed to ensuring residents are able to live their lives free from unacceptable anti-social behaviour and continue to ask residents with concerns to report them to us.”