Willpower Youth Theatre to hold costume and props sale

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:23 BST

The acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan is having a clear-out and there could be plenty of bargains to be had.

The company is holding a costume sale and members of the public are being invited to come along, make an offer and take a costume or two away.

Fancy dress, vintage outfits, dance costumes and props will all be up for sale.

It takes place at St Michael’s Church Hall on Shaw Street, Swinley, between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday April 17, and between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday April 19.

