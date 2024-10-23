Winding back time: events, people and places in Worsley Hall (1960s to '00s)

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
We present a pictorial reminder of events and views from Worsley Hall covering half a century and starting in the 1960s.

This gallery should bring back memories to quite a few readers.

.

1. Life in Worsley Hall 1996-2010

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Magician George Stevens at his home in Worsley Hall with dad, Michael

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
.

3. A haul of trophies for Worsley Hall five-a-side squad in 1986

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. John Michaels at a Crime Reduction Day at the Mortar Mill Cafe on Logwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, where he got his bicycle security marked by Dave Shaw, of Wigan and Leigh Homewatch Association, watched by Worsley Hall community beat manager PC Barry White

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice