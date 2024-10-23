This gallery should bring back memories to quite a few readers.
1. Life in Worsley Hall 1996-2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Magician George Stevens at his home in Worsley Hall with dad, Michael
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. A haul of trophies for Worsley Hall five-a-side squad in 1986
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. John Michaels at a Crime Reduction Day at the Mortar Mill Cafe on Logwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, where he got his bicycle security marked by Dave Shaw, of Wigan and Leigh Homewatch Association, watched by Worsley Hall community beat manager PC Barry White
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.