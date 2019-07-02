Winston Churchill's limo-hearse gets run-out in Wigan

At first glance this picture looks like it might have been taken 70 years ago.

But closer scrutiny (such as the newer cars and the background plus roadworks cones) betray the fact that it was actually snapped in the last week.

The veteran vehicle parked up in Pemberton is in fact Winston Churchill’s one-time staff car - a Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith which was converted into a hearse for funerals run by locally-based undertaker R Banks and Son.

The photo was taken by reader Michael Dickinson on Chapel Street, Pemberton. It’s not the only vintage vehicles in the R Banks and Son fleet either: its DS420 Daimler appeared in an episode of Still Open All Hours a couple of years ago.