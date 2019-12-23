Winter wonderland views created by talented Wiganer Scott

A Wiganer has been transforming windows into extraordinary winter wonderlands for the festive season using snow art.

Scott Wilcock, from Ashton, set up Snow Graffiti and now does dozens of beautiful designs during the run-up to Christmas.

Another of Scott's scenes

He uses cans of snow to cover windows and then meticulously uses a couple of tools to create the finished art work by hand.

That means homes across the North West now have windows emblazoned with stunning depictions of snow-covered landscapes, stags making their way through wintry scenes , reindeers pulling Santa’s sleigh and other evocative pictures which conjure up the most wonderful time of the year.

Scott has even spent around 13 hours painstakingly reproducing the cover of his wife Melissa’s current favourite Christmas album on a window at his own home.

This is the second year Scott has run Snow Graffiti and he now takes November and December off from his usual work as a mechanic at Walton Summit Truck Centre to unleash his creative side.

A scene from the outside

The business has been a huge success, with Scott reckoning he has transformed well over 100 windows this year.

He came across the unusual form of art on YouTube, watching a London artist called Tom Baker who uses a similar technique.

Scott, 33, said: “I think it is just me and Tom doing this art. My designs are all my own and I do it in my own way but I did use his idea and I have a lot of respect for him.

“The first idea I had I didn’t even finish but my wife put it on Facebook and I started taking bookings.

“It all started when I had a bit of spare time and was able to have a hobby. I tried this and it just took off.

“I’ve just done the cover of the Robbie Williams Christmas album at home. That took a lot of attention but my wife loves the album so much so I did it. I started at dinner time and finished at 1am.

“Basically I get a snow can, spread it on the window and then scrape it into the design. I just use a scraper and a brush. I refuse to use a stencil.”

Scott comes up with his designs more or less on the spot following conversations with his customers about things they like.

That has led to a few memorable jobs, including one household where the parents had little clue what they wanted on the window but their young daughter loved unicorns so that was what Scott created.

He was also booked by an Odeon cinema to create a huge artwork with a Frozen 2 theme, which Scott admitted was a challenge as he has still not yet seen the film.

The Snowman, the animated staple of Christmas TV, is another popular choice for a design.

Having done designs throughout Wigan and also travelled to towns including Stockport and Southport this year, Scott will take Snow Graffiti even further afield next Christmas as he already has bookings in Birmingham for 2020.

He is also passing on the idea to the next generation as he produced a Facebook tutorial video explaining the snow art process with six-year-old daughter Maisie which has racked up tens of thousands of views.

Talented Scott also does calligraphy, designs created by burning images into wood, wall art and drawings.

He thanked his supportive bosses at the truck centre near Preston for allowing him to spend two months a year running his side project and wife Melissa for running the Snow Graffiti Facebook page while he is out all day creating the designs.

To find out more search for Snow Graffiti on Facebook.