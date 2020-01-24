With a little help from his friends Stephen’s amazing life story is finally told

A Golborne man who was left unable to speak and control his limbs has been able to create his life story with the help of local arts organisation, Healthy Arts.

The resulting book will challenge the stigma of being disabled.

Stephen Gallagher, 57, suffered a common childhood condition aged six months that sadly progressed into a virus which caused an inflammation of the brain.

Without the aid of a communication device until the age of 16, he was assumed to have a learning disability.

However, able to type with one finger, he did not let his disability get in the way and enjoyed great success as a scout.

He was the first scout to be presented with the prestigious Cornwell Scout Badge, an award for bravery and strength of character, at the age of 16.

Stephen said, “I was stunned and thrilled when the district commissioner wrote to tell my parents that the Chief Scout, Sir William Gladstone, had given me this accolade”.

Stephen desperately wanted to write his life story but due to his communication needs, it was difficult for volunteers and carers to support him in this task.

So, a professional ‘ghost writer’ worked with Stephen, developing a creative partnership over many months to bring his words to the page.

In December 2018, Stephen was introduced to local writer Julie McKiernan from Healthy Arts, a local not-for-profit organisation that uses creativity to improve people’s lives.

Following hours of interviews, the pair penned a book of 10 chapters, each one dispelling a myth around disability and drawing on examples in Stephen’s life – for example, “Disabled people don’t fall in love”.

Julie adds, “I also interviewed his parents and his sister to fill in any gaps in Stephen’s timeline and to get their perspectives on his life. I am humbled by his strength and his journey.”

The book will be entitled “My Life in Their Hands” and Stephen himself, with his typical sense of humour, has judged it to be “brilliant”.

Thanks to funding from the City Health Care Partnership Foundation and Newton-le-Willows Rotary Club, the book is almost ready to be published.

Wigan-based Joolz Design professionally designed the book cover and it has been copy read by Lowton writer, CJ Harter.

About Healthy Arts

Healthy Arts is a consortium of local freelance artists who develop projects for the community.

With a priority being ‘Creativity and Wellbeing’ they were established in 2012 and are a not-for-profit organisation. Website: www.healthyarts.org.uk