Woman dies after collision with car outside Wigan hospital

A woman has died following a collision with a car outside Wigan Infirmary.



Emergency services were called to the scene on Wigan Lane at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

The female pedestrian sadly suffered fatal injuries in the horrific incident.

Wigan Lane was closed in both directions for several hours, with cars being diverted along Swinley road or at the Cherry Gardens roundabout.

The road finally re-opened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Enquiries into the fatal collision are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.