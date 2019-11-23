Woman dies after hit and run incident outside Wigan hospital

A woman has died following a hit and run incident outside Wigan Infirmary.



Emergency services were called to the scene on Wigan Lane at around 8.50pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The 53-year-old female sadly suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors to save her.

The car, which is described as a dark-coloured vehicle, failed to stop at the scene.

Inquiries have now begun to trace the car and driver.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police Sergeant Andrew Page, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life and we are doing all we can to support her family who are understandably devastated by what happened.

“The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and had left the immediate area prior to police arrival but we’re doing all we can trace the person responsible for this awful incident.

“If you have any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area last night, please get in touch as soon as possible so we can provide the woman’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Wigan Lane was closed in both directions for several hours, with cars being diverted along Swinley Road or at the Cherry Gardens roundabout.

The road finally re-opened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 846 4741, quoting incident number 3029 of 23/11/2019, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.