Woman gets hand trapped in machine in horrific industrial incident in Wigan

A young woman was taken to hospital after getting her hand trapped in an industrial slicing machine in a horrific incident in Wigan.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were called to an address on Walthew House Lane.

They found a 20-year-old woman with her fingers badly cut after her hand had become wedged between a protective edge and the cutting blade.

She was suffering from shock and firefighters had to dismantle the machine to get her out in an operation lasting around 20 minutes.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed she was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

Crew manager Simon Connor from Wigan fire station said: "She was working at this industrial slicer and got her fingers stuck in it. I don't even know how she managed that.

"She was in shock by the time we got there. She had slit her fingers open.

"We had to take the machine apart to release her. The on-site engineer was there and he led it, really."

The air ambulance was also called but it was decided to take the woman to hospital by road.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Monday May 20.