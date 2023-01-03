Women hailed for their community work during special ceremony at Wigan Town Hall

Douglas ward councillors Pat Draper and Mary Callaghan were keen to recognise the efforts of the pair and the difference they have made.

The Heart of the Community awards were presented to Maggie Skilling, on behalf of Trencherfield Mill Residents’ Association, and Sue Seager and the staff from More Than Words Advocacy CIC by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan during a ceremony in the mayor's parlour at Wigan Town Hall.

Maggie, who attended with her husband Andrew, was recognised for her work at the Trencherfield Mill site and the contribution of the residents’ association in the area.

Councillors Draper and Callaghan said: “She is an exceptional lady, never stopping to volunteer her time, not just here but also within the NHS. People like Maggie do not accept praise easily, but this time she had no choice. It was great to see her face light up as she was recognised for her service to the local community.

"Meanwhile, Sue is one of the toughest women we know. At the ceremony, she was joined by her partner Mark, colleagues Karen and Melissa, as well as students from More Than Words.

"With her resolve, we have seen over the last seven years what a difference she has made to the lives of her students, through art, music, theatre and drama. Under Sue’s leadership, and the selfless work of her staff members, we have seen how students have blossomed and gained confidence by attending More Than Words.

"Sue never takes the limelight she deserves, and it was a great pleasure to present the award to her and all the staff at More Than Words.”

More Than Words Advocacy was set up to help make performing arts accessible to everyone, particularly young people and adults with disabilities and/or autism. It is based at The Edge, in the Wigan Pier Quarter, and also offers a range of healthy lifestyle and social activities.