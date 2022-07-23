Women's EURO 2022 - Sweden fans show their support
Here’s a colourful parade as Sweden fans show support for their national team as they join Belgium supporters and members of the community at the Fan Park at Civic Square, Leigh and take part in the Fan Parade, part of the Wigan and Leigh Fan Festival, before the quarter-final match against Belgium in the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.
By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:10 pm
Sweden won 1-0 with an injury time goal and now into the semi-finals of this 2022 competition.